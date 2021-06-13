Cancel
San Manuel, AZ

San Manuel Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
San Manuel Dispatch
San Manuel Dispatch
 9 days ago

SAN MANUEL, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aSvIRw700

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 76 °F
    • 5 to 16 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 112 °F, low 76 °F
    • 5 to 17 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 110 °F, low 77 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 78 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

San Manuel, AZ
ABOUT

With San Manuel Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

