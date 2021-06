Bronny James Jr. has a lot to live up to when it comes to the game of basketball. Of course, his father is none other than LeBron James which means people will always expect him to be the best at whatever he does. These expectations aren't exactly fair as the kid is free to do whatever he wants with his life. Regardless, Bronny has already been making some big moves, and recently, he even signed with FaZe Clan in a move that has certainly brought him some new viewers on Twitch.