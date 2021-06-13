Cancel
Eureka, KS

Weather Forecast For Eureka

Eureka Dispatch
EUREKA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aSvIK0G00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

With Eureka Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Eureka

(EUREKA, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Eureka Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Survey of Eureka diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(EUREKA, KS) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Eureka, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Eureka area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.91, at Phillips 66 at 205 W River St. By comparison, the most expensive was $2.91, listed at Phillips 66 at 205 W River St.
Save $0.09 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Eureka

(EUREKA, KS) According to Eureka gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas. Phillips 66 at 205 W River St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.7 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 720 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(EUREKA, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Eureka Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.