Cricket-New Zealand humble England in second test to win series 1-0

bywire.news
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, England -New Zealand crushed hosts England by eight wickets in the second and final test on Sunday to seal a 1-0 series win after chasing down a target of 38 runs on the fourth day at Edgbaston. The result meant New Zealand, who thoroughly outplayed the hosts in the...

bywire.news
