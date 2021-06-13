Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moscow, TN

Weather Forecast For Moscow

Posted by 
Moscow Daily
Moscow Daily
 9 days ago

MOSCOW, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aSvI8Un00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Moscow Daily

Moscow Daily

Moscow, TN
8
Followers
81
Post
218
Views
ABOUT

With Moscow Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moscow, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Moscow Daily

Take advantage of Friday sun in Moscow

(MOSCOW, TN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Moscow. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Moscow, TNPosted by
Moscow Daily

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(MOSCOW, TN.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.