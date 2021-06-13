Cancel
Lutcher, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lutcher

Lutcher Digest
 9 days ago

LUTCHER, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aSvI1Ji00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 94 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 93 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lutcher Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lutcher is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(LUTCHER, LA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lutcher. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.