Lyman, WY

Weather Forecast For Lyman

Posted by 
Lyman Times
 9 days ago

LYMAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aSvHzmu00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 53 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 54 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lyman, WY
With Lyman Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Lyman, WYPosted by
Lyman Times

Monday sun alert in Lyman — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(LYMAN, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lyman. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.