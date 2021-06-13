Cancel
Lordsburg, NM

Weather Forecast For Lordsburg

Lordsburg Dispatch
Lordsburg Dispatch
 9 days ago

LORDSBURG, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aSvHw8j00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 72 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 71 °F
    • 9 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 70 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lordsburg, NM
ABOUT

With Lordsburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

