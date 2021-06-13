Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Onawa, IA

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Onawa

Posted by 
Onawa News Flash
Onawa News Flash
 9 days ago

(ONAWA, IA) A sunny Sunday is here for Onawa, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Onawa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvHqqN00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Onawa News Flash

Onawa News Flash

Onawa, IA
8
Followers
93
Post
712
Views
ABOUT

With Onawa News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Onawa, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Ia#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Onawa, IAPosted by
Onawa News Flash

4-Day Weather Forecast For Onawa

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Onawa: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday,
York, PAPosted by
York News Alert

Daily Weather Forecast For York

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in York: Tuesday, June 22: Light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June 25: Partly sunny
Homestead, PAPosted by
Homestead (PA) Weather Channel

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Homestead

(HOMESTEAD, PA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Homestead. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Donora, PAPosted by
Donora (PA) Weather Channel

Donora Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Donora: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June
Spicer, MNPosted by
Spicer Updates

Spicer Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spicer: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, June 24: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, June 25: Chance of showers
Bad Axe, MIPosted by
Bad Axe News Watch

Bad Axe Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bad Axe: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June
Parsonsfield, MEPosted by
Parsonsfield News Beat

Daily Weather Forecast For Parsonsfield

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Parsonsfield: Tuesday, June 22: Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday,
Braddock, PAPosted by
Braddock (PA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Braddock

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Braddock: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June 25: Mostly sunny