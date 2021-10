Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is expecting Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to be facing spells on the sidelines after both forwards picked up injuries in the 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday. Lukaku suffered an ankle injury after he was tackled from behind in the penalty box and was immediately replaced by Kai Havertz after limping down the tunnel. Werner then pulled up with a hamstring problem and was quickly brought off under assistance from the Chelsea medical team. Chelsea face Norwich in the Premier League on Saturday before they host Southampton in the EFL Cup...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO