Predicting the Las Vegas Raiders 2021 season game-by-game
The Las Vegas Raiders have a tough slate in 2021, but they do have enough talent to finally get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the offseason revamping the roster, after once again faltering down the stretch this past season. It has been quite a while since this franchise has been a perennial playoff contender, but they have been stacking talent, and this could be the year they finally get it done.justblogbaby.com