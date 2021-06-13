Predicting the Las Vegas Raiders 2021 season game-by-game

The Las Vegas Raiders hit the road for the first time in 2021 to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who may be an AFC playoff team before all is said and done. The 2021 Las Vegas Raiders will take on the AFC North in both Week 1 and 2, as they come off a Monday Night Football matchup with Baltimore to head to Pittsburgh to play the Steelers on a short week. For the Raiders, this is a crucial start to the season, as an 0-2 start would be tough to overcome based on the rest of the early-season schedule.