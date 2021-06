The world of female sports agents, while small, has notable names you may not have been privy to as of yet. There has been a lot of publicity surrounding female agents in big agencies, but Sam Tiger is dominating in the game of boutique firms. Certified with the NFLPA, Sam is helping to shatter the glass ceiling for women in sports. She is personable without being arrogant, and helpful without expecting a quid pro quo. Not only does she run a successful agency, Sam Tiger Management, but she has translated her knowledge of the business into a podcast called “Beyond the Negotiation,” where she and guests discuss what it is actually like to be an agent.