Weather Forecast For Conrad

CONRAD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 36 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.