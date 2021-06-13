Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita won't progress after birth

By Dr. Eve Glazier, Dr. Elizabeth Ko
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Our granddaughter's pediatrician says she has something called arthrogryposis. It's not something anyone in our family has ever heard of before. What is this condition, and what does it do? How is it treated?. A: Arthrogryposis is also known as arthrogryposis multiplex congenita, or AMC. It refers to a...

www.dailyherald.com
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
100K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Muscle Atrophy#Muscle Weakness#Exercise#Amc#Ucla Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Denver, COfox13news.com

Newborn baby's face gets cut during emergency C-section

DENVER - The birth of their baby was supposed to be a joyous occasion for these new parents, but it quickly turned into an upsetting situation after their newborn daughter's face was cut during an emergency cesarean section. "To have your granddaughter born to come out to see the plastic...
Diseases & Treatmentseasyhealthoptions.com

Living with Lupus: The vitamin deficiency you can’t afford to ignore

According to the Lupus Foundation of America, an estimated 1.5 million people — 90 percent of them women — are currently living with lupus in the United States. While between 80 and 90 percent of people with lupus will likely have a normal lifespan, the disease can raise the risk of cancer or infection and can even prove fatal in some cases.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Vitamin D Deficiency Observed in Patients With Chronic Migraine, Medication Overuse Headache

Findings from an observational study indicate that chronic migraineurs with medication overuse headache may be deficient in vitamin D. Results of a retrospective observational study indicate an association between chronic migraine (CM)–medication overuse headache (MOH) and vitamin D deficiency, potentially reflecting the anti-inflammatory and tolerogenic properties of vitamin D. Findings were published in Frontiers in Neurology.
Diseases & TreatmentsTelegraph

Our Health: Check for bronchitis with excessive cough

ALTON — Coughing occasionally during the course of a day is normal. But if it lasts for several days, there’s a good chance it could be bronchitis, which is inflammation of the breathing airways known as bronchi. The most common types of this disease are acute and chronic. Acute bronchitis.
CancerMedscape News

Chemotherapy During Pregnancy Needn't Harm the Fetus

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Although chemotherapy within the first trimester of pregnancy is associated with an increased risk of major congenital malformations, treatment delay beyond that point is unnecessary, according to an analysis of multinational data. These findings, Dr. Frederic Amant told Reuters Health by email, "give confirmation that...
Mental Healthscitechdaily.com

Study Finds Low Doses of “Laughing Gas” a Fast, Effective Treatment for Severe Depression

In a phase 2 clinical trial, researchers found a one-hour inhalation session with 25% nitrous oxide gas improved depression symptoms for over two weeks. A new study at the University of Chicago Medicine and Washington University found that a single inhalation session with 25% nitrous oxide gas was nearly as effective as 50% nitrous oxide at rapidly relieving symptoms of treatment-resistant depression, with fewer adverse side effects. The study, published today (June 9, 2021) in Science Translational Medicine, also found that the effects lasted much longer than previously suspected, with some participants experiencing improvements for upwards of two weeks.
Diseases & Treatmentslunginstitute.com

Interstitial Lung Disease

Without the ability to process the necessary amounts of oxygen, you may experience difficulty performing your favorite tasks, and, eventually, difficulty with simple tasks like walking around. Interstitial Lung Disease or ILD, is not curable and the scarring it causes is irreversible. However, medical treatments are available to help patients...
pharmacytimes.com

What Are Treatment Options for C. diff?

Pharmacists should educate themselves about the options available to help patients manage this bacterium that causes severe diarrhea and colitis. Clostridium difficile, also known as C. diff, is a bacterium that can severe diarrhea and inflammation in the colon. C. diff primarily affects hospitalized, older adults in long-term-care facilities or...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves New Edema Treatment for Patients with Heart Failure, Renal Disease

Torsemide is an alternative for patients who skip loop diuretic treatment due to concerns of excessive urination, as well as individuals with chronic kidney disease. Officials with the FDA have approved torsemide (Soaanz; Sarfez Pharmaceuticals) tablets as a once-daily treatment for patients with persistent edema who are suffering from heart failure and whose edema is not controlled with a loop diuretic therapy.
Diseases & Treatmentsheart.org

Obstructive Sleep Apnea and Cardiovascular Disease

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is widely under-diagnosed - 86 to 95% of individuals found in population surveys with clinically significant OSA report no prior OSA diagnosis. Sleep disturbances are common and underdiagnosed among middle-aged and older adults and the prevalence varies by race/ethnicity, sex, and obesity status. OSA is associated...
Women's Healthaithority.com

Peer-Reviewed Study Suggests Nerivio Effective for Treatment of Acute Menstrual Migraine Headache

Theranica, a prescribed digital therapeutics company developing advanced electroceuticals for migraine and other pain conditions, announced that a new peer-reviewed study published in Pain and Therapy demonstrates the efficacy of Nerivio in treating menstrual migraine. Menstrual migraine, a sub-type of migraine, is often more painful, more disabling and of longer duration compared to other types of migraine.
Mental HealthMedical News Today

6 tips for easing stress and anxiety from overactive bladder

Mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression, are common among people with overactive bladder (OAB). Frequent urination and the risk of bladder leaks can be stressful for some individuals. Research suggests that. of people with OAB experience symptoms of anxiety, with nearly one-quarter having moderate-to-severe anxiety. Those who experience...
HealthMinneapolis Star Tribune

For sleep apnea, could a mouth guard be the simple fix?

Many people wear a CPAP machine at night to treat the interrupted breathing of obstructive sleep apnea, a condition that affects an estimated 22 million Americans. But CPAP machines can be noisy, cumbersome and uncomfortable, and many people stop using the devices, which can have dire long-term consequences. Mouth guards...
Healthnewslanes.com

Vitamin B12 supplement: Two indications on your feet that you’re deficient in the nutrient

Pernicious anaemia occurs when the body’s immune system attacks the stomach cells that would otherwise create an important protein called intrinsic factor (IF). In a healthy adult, IF binds to vitamin B12 – which is gained from eating eggs, beef, chicken, and cheese – and is reabsorbed into the body via the gut. Without IF, vitamin B12 (found in various foods) is lost through the digestive process.
Diseases & Treatmentsbiologyreporter.com

Joint hypermobility (hypermobility) – symptoms, causes and treatment.

Articular hypermobility is a disease known since ancient times. Describe them, among other things Hippocrates. This disease can have a negative effect not only on the joints themselves, but also on the entire body. Symptoms associated with this condition may interfere with normal functioning. What is joint hypermobility?. Joint hypermobility...
Sciencejidonline.org

Genotype-structurotype-phenotype correlations in pachyonychia congenita patients

Pachyonychia congenita (PC) is a genetic disorder of keratin that presents with nail dystrophy, painful palmoplantar keratoderma, and other clinical manifestations. We investigated genotype-structurotype-phenotype correlations seen with mutations in keratin genes (KRT6A, KRT6B, KRT6C, KRT16, KRT17) and utilized protein structure modeling of high frequency mutations to examine the functional importance of keratin structural domains in PC pathogenesis. Participants of the International PC Research Registry underwent genetic testing and completed a standardized survey on their symptoms. Our results support prior reports associating oral leukokeratosis with KRT6A mutations, and cutaneous cysts, follicular hyperkeratosis, and natal teeth with KRT17 mutations. Painful keratoderma was prominent with KRT6A and KRT16 mutations. Nail involvement was most common in KRT6A and least common in KRT6C patients. Across keratin subtypes, patients with coil 2B mutations had greatest impairment in ambulation, and patients with coil 1A mutations reported more emotional issues. Molecular modeling demonstrated that hotspot missense mutations in PC largely disrupted hydrophobic interactions or surface charge. The former may destabilize keratin dimers/tetramers, while the latter likely interferes with higher-order keratin filament formation. Understanding pathologic alterations in keratin structure improves our knowledge of how PC genotype correlates with clinical phenotype, advancing insight into disease pathogenesis and therapeutic development.