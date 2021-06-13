Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canadian, TX

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Canadian

Posted by 
Canadian News Beat
Canadian News Beat
 9 days ago

(CANADIAN, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Canadian:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aSvHSr300

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Canadian News Beat

Canadian News Beat

Canadian, TX
4
Followers
59
Post
114
Views
ABOUT

With Canadian News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canadian, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
Country
Canada
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Canadian, TXPosted by
Canadian News Beat

Daily Weather Forecast For Canadian

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Canadian: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Friday,