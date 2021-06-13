Canisteo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CANISTEO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
