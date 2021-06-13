Cancel
Canisteo, NY

Canisteo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Canisteo Journal
Canisteo Journal
 9 days ago

CANISTEO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aSvHPCs00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Canisteo, NY
With Canisteo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

