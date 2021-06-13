Take advantage of Sunday sun in Davenport

(DAVENPORT, WA) A sunny Sunday is here for Davenport, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Davenport:

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Monday, June 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 83 °F, low 54 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



