Evan Blass has done it again. Of course, that’s nothing new because evleaks has been doing such for a few years. The latest image renders from our source are for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. This new variant of the premium flagship series is now believed to replace the Galaxy Note 21, at least, for this year. The phone was earlier leaked by Samsung Mexico and soon more related renders have surfaced online. We can expect more related information will be released until the official product launch.