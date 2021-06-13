Cancel
Seymour, TX

Weather Forecast For Seymour

Posted by 
Seymour Updates
Seymour Updates
 9 days ago

SEYMOUR, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aSvHEk700

  • Sunday, June 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Seymour Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
Seymour Updates

