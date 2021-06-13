Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meeker, CO

Weather Forecast For Meeker

Posted by 
Meeker Times
Meeker Times
 9 days ago

MEEKER, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aSvHCyf00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Meeker Times

Meeker Times

Meeker, CO
4
Followers
79
Post
424
Views
ABOUT

With Meeker Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meeker, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Meeker, COPosted by
Meeker Times

Meeker is in for a sunny Saturday — jump on it!

(MEEKER, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Meeker. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!