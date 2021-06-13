Cancel
Growing Business Opportunities in Agriculture Industry – An Overview

By Johhny Jim
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States is a $22 trillion economy with close to $1.109 trillion comes from the agriculture sector. Agricultural economy is a vibrant economic sector in the United States with a contribution of 5.2% share in the GDP. Close to 22.5 million people were directly and indirectly employed in the...

thriveglobal.com
Agricultureifad.org

Taking stock of IFAD’s digital agriculture efforts in the Asia-Pacific region

ICT4D (Information and Communications Technologies for Development) solutions can provide a wide range of benefits for small-scale farmers. They can, for example, help farmers increase their yields through modernized farming practices; adopt locally suited seeds and fertilizers, effectively protecting crops from diseases and pests; adapt to climate change; sell their produce at the best possible price; and access financial services that can increase their opportunities and reduce their risks.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Food supply success in pandemic belies wasteful farm policies - OECD

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - Emergency measures by governments helped keep food supply functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic, but agricultural policies continue to pour out subsidies inefficiently without encouraging sustainable production, the OECD said on Tuesday. As coronavirus spread last year, countries took various steps including the creation of so-called...
AgricultureFood Tank

Research in Malawi Shows How Access Impacts Female Farmers

A recent study published in Food Policy finds that male and female farmers in Malawi can produce similar yields when they have equal access to inputs. But according to the research, grain yields on farms managed by women are consistently lower than those on farms managed by men. This partly comes from unequal access to high quality land.
Environmentscitechdaily.com

To Prevent Hunger, Climate Adaptation Requires Billions in Additional Annual Investments

Investments in agricultural research, water management, infrastructure can avert climate-fueled growth in hunger. In order to prevent the impacts of climate change from pushing an additional 78 million people into chronic hunger by 2050, annual global investments in agricultural research and development will need to increase by US $2 billion (or by 120%) between 2015 and 2050, according to a new study from researchers from the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI). The study provides new insights into the costs of a range of investment scenarios for climate change adaptation, drawing from complex modeling of its ecological and human impacts.
Agriculturebakingbusiness.com

Ardent Mills expands regenerative ag program

DENVER — Ardent Mills LLC on June 22 announced it is launching a major expansion of its regenerative agriculture program. Partnering with Nutrien Ag Solutions, Ardent Mills is targeting the enrollment of 250,000 acres of spring wheat and winter wheat cropland into the program by the end of 2022. Phoenix...
Agriculturegetnews.info

Connected Agriculture Market Growing at a CAGR 19.3% | Key Player Microsoft, Deere & Company, Accenture, Cisco, Oracle

“IBM (US), Microsoft (US), AT&T (US), Deere & Company (US), SAP SE (Germany), Accenture (Ireland), Cisco (US), Oracle (US), Iteris (US), Trimble (US), SMAG (France), Ag Leader Technology (US), Decisive Farming (Canada), Gamaya (Switzerland), and SatSure (UK).”. Connected Agriculture Market by Component (Solution, Platforms, and Services), Application (Pre-Production Planning and...
Agriculturehoosieragtoday.com

Farmer Webinar this Week to Shed Light on Carbon Markets

The agricultural carbon market is growing, and farmers can learn why and what it means for them during a free educational webinar Wednesday. The Carbon Farming Connection Wednesday June 23, 2021 from 10am-noon Eastern time should help farmers learn what to expect and how to prepare to take advantage of the opportunities carbon markets offer.
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

CNH Industrial To Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities And Scale

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the capital stock of Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) - Get Report, a US-based leader in precision agriculture technology for US$58 per share, representing a 33.6% premium to the Raven Industries 4-week volume-weighted average stock price, and US$2.1 billion Enterprise Value. The transaction will be funded with available cash on hand of CNH Industrial. Closing is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including approval of Raven shareholders and receipt of regulatory approvals.
Sioux Falls, SDagwired.com

CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries

“Precision agriculture and autonomy are critical components of our strategy to help our agricultural customers reach the next level of productivity and to unlock the true potential of their operations,” said Scott Wine, Chief Executive Officer, CNH Industrial. “Raven has been a pioneer in precision agriculture for decades, and their deep product experience, customer driven software expertise and engineering acumen offer a significant boost to our capabilities. This acquisition emphasizes our commitment to enhance our precision farming portfolio and aligns with our digital transformation strategy. The combination of Raven’s technologies and CNH Industrial’s strong current and new product portfolio will provide our customers with novel, connected technologies, allowing them to be more productive and efficient.”
Agricultureocj.com

SoyOhio.Org and carbon market information

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off Carbon Markets are being promoted everywhere in agriculture. They are advertised on the internet, in farm publications, and through major ag retailers. This has not gone unnoticed by many of Ohio’s farmers interested in diversifying their revenue sources. At recent board meetings of The Ohio Soybean Council and the Ohio Soybean Association, carbon market opportunities were a central discussion point. Soybean producers in Ohio are represented by farmers board members on the Ohio Soybean Council, which is the managing arm of the Soybean Check-off program, and the Ohio Soybean Association, which is the policy arm. A joint committee was created from both boards to further explore carbon market opportunities for Ohio’s soybean growers.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

CNH enhances its autonomous, precision ag portfolio with purchase of Raven

With the acquisition of Raven Industries, CNH Industrial is bringing more integrated precision and autonomous solutions to customers. The pairing will not only improve productivity and profitability, but promote more sustainable solutions and environmental stewardship as well. “Precision agriculture and autonomy are critical components of our strategy to help agricultural...
Agriculturejioforme.com

Agriculture and economic recovery-Business World

The economy is getting out of recession. It’s hard to believe, as GDP fell 4.2% in the first quarter. Similarly, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) and the Ministry of Finance (DOF) are optimistic based on economic indicators. The unemployment rate in March fell from 8.8% to 7.1% in just one month. The underemployment rate also fell by 2 points in March to 16.2%. The labor force participation rate has also risen. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the economy had 2.8 million new jobs in the first quarter.
Marketsglobeoftech.com

Global Packaged Food Preservatives Market Growing Demand, Industry Synopsis, Opportunities and Analysis 2021 to 2026

Global Packaged Food Preservatives Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 added by MarketQuest.biz aims to provide a focused analysis of the data and facts with the underlying opportunity for clients to understand this and grow in the market through every detailed analysis in the report. Besides, this research helps product owners to understand the changes in the target market. The report then includes an elaborative summary of the global Packaged Food Preservatives market that provides in-depth knowledge of various segments of the market and future prospects for the 2021 to 2026 time period. The report focuses on the emerging trends in the global and regional spaces on all the significant components, such as market capacity, demand and supply, production, profit, and competitive landscape.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Worldwide Thermoplastic Composites Industry To 2027 - Growing Market For Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermoplastic Composites Market by Fiber Type, Resin Type, Product Type and Applications: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global thermoplastic composites market was valued at $15.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach...
Agricultureredlakenationnews.com

Economic Opportunities for Immigrants and Refugees Interested in Agriculture and Food Business Was Focus of June's Immigrant and Refugee Affairs Forum

At June’s Immigrant and Refugee Affairs Forum, community leaders, state agencies, and nonprofit organizations came together to talk about the economic opportunities and challenges in the agriculture industry for Minnesota’s Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) farmers. The forum also shared a range of resources from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED), the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and community-based organizations for BIPOC Minnesota farmers.