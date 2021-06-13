Cancel
Oakridge, OR

Sunday rain in Oakridge: Ideas to make the most of it

Oakridge Times
Oakridge Times
 9 days ago

(OAKRIDGE, OR) Sunday is set to be rainy in Oakridge, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oakridge:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEj2h_0aSvH8X000

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Oakridge, OR
