Nature’s Challenge/ Nature’s Gift

Today, let’s tackle TICKS & MOSQUITOS, the two warm weather insects that present the greatest concerns for most of us. TICKS. I certainly don’t need to tell anyone that so far this tick season is perhaps the thickest we’ve ever seen. Lyme disease is a relatively new phenomenon as we know it. When I was a kid in the 60’s, my chums and I were rolling down hills with bare legs and feet. We never worried about a tick check at the end of the day or feared getting Lyme disease. There was no Lyme disease. Lyme disease wasn’t even identified until 1975. Today, however, the prospect of contracting Lyme disease is a very serious concern. As a healthcare practitioner I have seen many a person’s health ruined by chronic Lyme disease and its coinfections.