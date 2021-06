Changing yourself is a long journey and it never ends. It can be difficult to stay on the path you set out for yourself to become the person you strive to be. The most powerful tool for me is in the morning regimen. I use the time I’ve given myself to step through my the ritual before I think about work or what I have to do that day. I don’t waiver from this commitment. I make and drink my morning protein shake, vitamins and I meditate. I calm my mind and I think about the qualities I want to embody like being calm, confident, kind, wise, and also what I would like to avoid like ego, hubris, or disdain. Ego’s a tough one! So is disdain if you have to interact with someone else’s ego or incompetence, but how I react to it is completely my decision. I always try to fall back on kindness, but it requires constant effort. It’s unlikely that they will change which means I have to work on my own reactions. This is one of the most freeing things in the world if it’s done well.