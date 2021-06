Several months ago, one of my mother’s childhood friends died. Margie was a librarian, teacher, writer, activist. Although we hadn’t connected in many years, she remained a vivid part of my memory of childhood, very much the color Red. At her memorial, I laughed when people reminisced about her first sentence, always, upon greeting them or anyone. “She’d ask you what you were reading,” they said, “then judge you for it.” Just that simple line, and she was once again alive, leaning forward with intensity. She was not being polite. That was not her style. But she was deeply interested and there was almost an urgency to the question.