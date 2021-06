Unlike the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions opened minicamp with no drama and continued the positive momentum they established in OTAs. The Lions had 88 of their 89 rostered players in attendance, with the sole missing player being oft-injured EDGE Austin Bryant. Rookies LB Derrick Barnes and CB Jerry Jacobs were in attendance but without a helmet and unable to practice. The rest of the players practiced in full, though LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin did leave halfway through practice with a lower-body injury—he was able to walk off under his own power and it appeared to be a cautionary measure.