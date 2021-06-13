Sunday Wedding Blessings: Yosi Piamenta
A wedding day is one of the most important days for any woman’s life. There are beautiful reasons as to why its so important. For starters, its a union between two people. Furthermore, it serves to bring two families together. Of course, that’s when it is done right. When the coming together, for two people, permits a true union, and not divisions of it. Just remember that marriages are meant to complement two families, not isolate or remove family members.thriveglobal.com