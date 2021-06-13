Meditative Reflections: Nechama Lifshitz
It’s not everyday that you come across a Yiddish song. Yet, when you do, you can’t help, but allow your mind to gain a sense of curiousity. Just what is it? What is it about listening to a Yiddish song, for the first time, which makes one want to delve more into its very meaning? Could it be the passion, within the song? Perhaps, its the vocal texture, style, and eloquence of the song, which drives it. The colors that a singer (or musician) illuminates, within a song can be intriguing, as well! What is it about a particular song and sound?thriveglobal.com