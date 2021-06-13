Cancel
Theater & Dance

Quick Note Diary: Uzi Hitman

By Lauren Kaye Clark
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildhood is a place, that I yearn to return back. If only I could return back to that magical place. It’s a carefree world, isn’t? Don’t we all wish to go back there? Don’t we all wish to journey back to this sacred world, where children naturally grace the landscapes of the Earth? Yes! That’s what it’s meant to be. So, I enjoy the songs of children. They are, afterall, a sacred mapping for nurture and delight! No matter how old we get, we can enjoy them. In fact, there is a part of our existence, which serves to hold onto, that very same space.

Uzi Hitman
#Diary
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Quick Note Poetry: Blossom Dearie

The city slows down; drifting away in the apple winds. A soft-spokenness so sweet, a new cycle of life, begins! Moments surround the sonnets, as the sensory is made so clear. Welcome to Manhattan, and enjoy the sights, my Dear! A song circles the image, as the tenderness moves through the air. I feel the city’s musical notes, playing in my hair!
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Quick Note Poetry: Achieng Abura #Kenya

Winds of warriors. Warrior winds through praying times. The fate of Earth’s domain salutes you. Bringing gain to the treasure of warrior fruits. Windy warriors and the stillness they behold. Forging winds of warriors, many stories, untold! Singing through harsh winds, with a delicate hue. Believe these stories, for the telling of you. Windy winds. Treasured winds, in stories of glory, foretold. For in the treasures of winds, one’s heart becomes, bold.
EntertainmentThrive Global

Weekend Two-Liners: Uzi Hitman

Angels sing down, from the tapestry of Elohim; sing down your timber and whisper, unto we! Angels swon down and blow your trumpets to Elohim; blow them mightily, in High Praise, unto thee!. Uzi Hitman.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Quick Note Poetry: Rika Zarai

Force to leave, forced to flee, no one truly knows. The direction we are projected to, comes in and gracefully flows. Which way do we turn to? Which direction do we go? For in our time of drastic change, we don’t know where we shall go. The time is uncertain. The way feels so slow. Yet, moving into new atmospheres, we do not truly know. Mothers hold their children; elders cry with fear. The angerror of our people is hears so far, and near. So, nourish me with your words, and clutch me with your tears. We all must have to go right now, and we don’t know how we got here!
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Quick Note Poetry: Paul Kantner

Glitters of Heaven, the stars are out, tonight! A blessed occurrence for what is about. The sparkles are serene; flickering their many dances, throughout Blackness’ decor. The stars are out tonight; drifting through time’s fashionable praise. A wellness, so intriguing, with drifts of gentle haze. Lingering through all awakening, the tenderness of trees. Moved to propel all glaciers of nightly breeze. The stars are out tonight. The stars are out tonight!
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Quick Note Poetry: Daudi Kabaka

Slowly, time. Slowness of time. Slow times. Moving through the slowest of time. So, take your time, ease your mind, and move into one’s peace of mind. Treading lightly into the bounties of care. Slow paces of one’s memory, just to get there! Paces of time, while easing the mind. Moving through pressures in the temperament of time.
Books & Literaturebookmarks.reviews

Diary of a Young Naturalist

From sixteen-year-old Dara McAnulty, a globally renowned figure in the youth climate activist movement, comes a memoir about loving the natural world and fighting to save it. [McAnulty's] prose is both spirited and spiritual, performing an intensive phenomenological survey of the wildlife around his home, bringing the reader into deep, occasionally uncomfortably close communion with the insects, plants and, above all, the birds of Northern Ireland ... Any concerns I had about McAnulty’s book were dissolved by the first few pages of careful, lyrical, closely observed nature writing. McAnulty admits halfway through the book that he doesn’t 'have a joy filter' and the depth of his feeling illuminates every page of this miraculous memoir. It’s a book that succeeds in describing the deep and complex pleasure of immersion in nature ... I was reminded repeatedly while reading Diary of a Young Naturalist of the work of the great WH Hudson – a brilliant and eccentric nature writer who lived and wrote with the same deep and authentic sense of emotional engagement with nature as McAnulty ... McAnulty describes his family as 'close as otters', and the portrait he draws of loving, enlightened, unconventional parents raising three neurodivergent children on a diet of poetry, punk and puffins is profoundly moving ... McAnulty is fiercely attuned to his own moods, and at a time when we’re increasingly aware of the health benefits of the outdoors, his ability to medicate with nature strikes a powerful chord: my head is pretty hectic most of the time, and watching daphnia, beetles, pond skaters and dragonfly nymphs is a medicine for this overactive brain. A few hours reading this intimate, sensitive, deeply felt memoir had the same effect on me, lifting my spirits and giving me a great deal of hope for the future, simply that young people like Dara McAnulty are alive and writing in the world.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Quick Note Poetry: WILLIE HUTCH #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusicMonth2021

Shining inner light, a Soul Sistas inner glow. Flowing like honeysuckles, resting in the summer gaze. The birds and bees taste the honey, from the nectar of a floral bloom. Honey glazes through a gentle taste, glazing the Soul, of Sista’ girls. Laying through the gardens of peculiar Soul; praising the shimmers of sunny delights. A sunshine lady, inner sunlight blooms. A sunshine lady, birthing gardens, removing gloom. Light brings joy, and meditates its craze, through the miracles of Blackened soil, of peculiar gardens. Oh, what treasures lay within, for the cradle of sunshine, turning frowns into grins!
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Quick Note Poetry: Linda Hargrove

Memories are charms. Like bracelets re-create, and re-crafted; soothing one’s Earthly fashion. Mental pictures, for cherished timbers; timbers of vocal sensory, for the sounds of family, friendship, and comfort’s decor. Colorful memories. Triangular-shaped memories. Signs of rectangles, squares, and oval-shaped memories. A blessing of jewels; a collection and guardianship for treasured tools. Wearing memories of craftmanship, and love’s blossoming view.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Quick Note Poetry: Frederick Dennis Greene

Another try, many reasons why. Your memory rain’s clear in my ecstasy of you. For you are mine, in the raining of time, and I belong to you. Love me Dear, sweet enchantment, for love’s ringing bells do not escape me. Over and over she rings for you. Her love is oh so true. Your love is profoundly true. I smell your kisses, feeling warm and new. So, one more time, give love another try. Millions of reasons for your goodbyes. One last time, another major try. Stay with me in the gardens, and I won’t leave you dry. Watering you with loving ointments, for the treasures of, anew. One last try, my Dear, for I’m in love with you.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Quick Note Poetry: Tony Martin

La vie en rose! Secrets of the delicate rose. Dressed in the nectar of Earthly perfumes. Layered in the tenderness of beauty’s adoration, anew. Love finds her and he finds you. Serenity of treasures to restore, a gentle whisper, and nothing more. Take me in to what is true, for in your comforts I feel, anew. La vie en rose. La vie en rose.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Quick Note Poetry: Pedro Infante

Cien anos, estoy en amore! 100 years for millions of tears. Lessons learned through many years. 100 years for millions of fears. Love’s passions reigns over, for so many years. 100. 100. 100. 100. Loving rhythms of passionate bliss; comforted with euphoria, in whatever we miss. 100. 100. 100. 100. Lay your memories on my pillow and complete them with bloom. For 100 years have been gone, too soon!
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Quick Note Poetry: Javier Solis #Mexico

Your love’s a mystery. An ornament. Holistically, you move through love’s precious chamber. How is it that you have locked me in? Awakening my heart into a different level. Mistakingly, I have found you through. Underneathe. Around. Beneath your euphoria. How precious love’s tranquility moves through the deepest levels. Titillating every sensory, fulfilling every need. Bountiful in one’s treasures. It’s Heavenly, indeed!
FootballSTACK

How On Earth Are You Going To Remember All Of Their Names

If that sounds like an oversimplification, think of Dale Carnegie, author of How to Win Friends and Influence People. He writes, “A person’s name is to that person, the sweetest, most important sound in any language.”. As Coach, it’s your job to use that sweet, important sound not only to...
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Greetings To Grandpa: Uzi Hitman

Grandfathers have a wisdom of knowledge, which is unmatched by the Heavens! Not only does it contain an ancient understanding, but it moves through different generations of time! Just leave it behind, and you will be fine! Rest assured, on that one! If you are blessed enough to still have your grandfather’s alive, remember to make that daily (or weekly) phone call. Write those letters, and remind them of how much you care. It’s a blessing to have them around. Their wisdom is a treasure. It’s like no other. Even should he transition on, there is still a strong presence of his Spirit. One can experience such an awakening, during family get togethers, and celebrations! Those elder patriarchs have a way of bringing us together, in bringing family back together. Always and forevermore!
Theater & Dancenohoartsdistrict.com

“For Love or Money”

Or, maybe, Mitch Feinstein’s solo show “For Love or Money” could be titled, “Can we learn lessons and make changes, or is it too late?”. Mitch Feinstein has spent a large portion of his life as a successful businessman. But he always dreamed of being an artist and at 60, he waved goodbye to his career and began his new journey as an actor. He studied at the Strasberg Institute, eventually becoming a “Strasbergian,” a member of the illustrious Strasburg acting ensemble, The Group Strasberg. He’s worked in film, TV and on stage in some classic roles.
Behind Viral Videosbitchute.com

Quick message

Youtube finally did the right thing after General bill nye and General Lpako and Xavier contacted the CEO of youtube. This is what she gets for Slandering me and slandering my followers and buddies, false exposing me and other people as faggots and…
Entertainmentarcamax.com

Quick Quotes

--- "I bought my Christmas tree today. I think I made a mistake though. I bought the three year extended warranty. I don't think I need that." --Jay Leno. "This week Martha Stewart had to have stitches on her hand after carving a turkey. Doctor's said this was the first time anyone has every seen a turkey laugh." --Conan O'Brien.
Lifestylecurlynikki.com

Your New Morning Routine – Ep. 2 Listen for the Feeling of Love

Your New Morning Routine – Listen for the Feeling of Love. Take a moment to listen to this clip from today’s 10-minute-long check-in and reset from “Go(o)d Mornings with CurlyNikki”!. If you haven’t listened to the full episode yet, CLICK HERE. Also, if you have a question you want answered...
Moviescinemaexpress.com

Location Diaries: The Chase- Call of the wild

Working on director Caarthick Raju's film The Chase gave actor Raiza Wilson the opportunity to shoot in the forest regions in Sirumalai. Shooting in the lap of nature for over a month left her with a treasure trove of memories. “I found it exciting because the jungle area was quite deserted. And yet, the commute was easy and there weren't any time-related issues. Sometimes, I preferred walking to the location and enjoyed those moments. It was like a good warm up in that cold weather. I miss all that now," says Raiza.