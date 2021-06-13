Cancel
Borrego Springs, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Borrego Springs

Posted by 
Borrego Springs News Flash
 9 days ago

BORREGO SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aSvGw2600

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 112 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 114 °F, low 77 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 120 °F, low 86 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 120 °F, low 85 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Borrego Springs News Flash

ABOUT

With Borrego Springs News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

