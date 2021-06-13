Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shoals, IN

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Shoals Dispatch
Shoals Dispatch
 9 days ago

(SHOALS, IN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shoals:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSvGv9N00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Shoals Dispatch

Shoals Dispatch

Shoals, IN
15
Followers
84
Post
739
Views
ABOUT

With Shoals Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoals, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Shoals, INPosted by
Shoals Dispatch

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Shoals

(SHOALS, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shoals. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Posted by
Shoals Dispatch

Shoals Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Shoals: Monday, June 21: Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the
Shoals, INPosted by
Shoals Dispatch

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Shoals

(SHOALS, IN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Shoals. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!