Onalaska, WA

Jump on Onalaska’s rainy forecast today

Onalaska Post
 9 days ago

(ONALASKA, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Onalaska Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Onalaska:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aSvGsVC00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Onalaska, WA
With Onalaska Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

