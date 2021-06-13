Jump on Onalaska’s rainy forecast today

(ONALASKA, WA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Onalaska Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Onalaska:

Sunday, June 13 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 67 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, June 14 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 65 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 73 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.