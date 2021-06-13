Cancel
Morenci, MI

Morenci Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Morenci Times
 9 days ago

MORENCI, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aSvGrcT00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Morenci Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

