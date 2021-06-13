Morenci Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MORENCI, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.