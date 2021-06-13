Sunday has sun for Dannemora — 3 ways to make the most of it

(DANNEMORA, NY) A sunny Sunday is here for Dannemora, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dannemora:

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, June 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 70 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 47 °F 12 mph wind



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 47 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.