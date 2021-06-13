Cancel
Junction, TX

Junction Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Junction Updates
Junction Updates
 9 days ago

JUNCTION, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aSvGlZL00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Junction, TX
With Junction Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

