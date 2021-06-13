Cancel
Wilton, ME

4-Day Weather Forecast For Wilton

Wilton News Alert
 9 days ago

WILTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13gXAd_0aSvGh2R00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

With Wilton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(WILTON, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wilton Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.