4-Day Weather Forecast For Wilton
WILTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
