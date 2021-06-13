4-Day Weather Forecast For Concrete
CONCRETE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 65 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.