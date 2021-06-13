Cancel
Colfax, WA

Colfax is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Colfax Today
 9 days ago

(COLFAX, WA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Colfax. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Colfax:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L4DeF_0aSvGdVX00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Colfax, WA
