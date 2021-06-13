Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hagerstown, IN

Hagerstown is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Hagerstown News Beat
Hagerstown News Beat
 9 days ago

(HAGERSTOWN, IN) A sunny Sunday is here for Hagerstown, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hagerstown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aSvGcco00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • 3 to 16 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hagerstown News Beat

Hagerstown News Beat

Hagerstown, IN
32
Followers
90
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hagerstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hagerstown, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jump On It#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related