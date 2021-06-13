Daily Weather Forecast For Avalon
AVALON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.