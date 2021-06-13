Cancel
Avalon, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Avalon

Posted by 
 9 days ago

AVALON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aSvGbk500

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Avalon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Posted by
Avalon News Beat

Avalon is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(AVALON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Avalon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Posted by
Avalon News Beat

Avalon is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(AVALON, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Avalon. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!