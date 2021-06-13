Cancel
Manchester, VT

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Manchester

Manchester Dispatch
 9 days ago

(MANCHESTER, VT) A sunny Sunday is here for Manchester, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Manchester:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aSvGY2m00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 68 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Manchester Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

