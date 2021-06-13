Cancel
Malad City, ID

Weather Forecast For Malad City

Malad City Daily
 9 days ago

MALAD CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aSvGVOb00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 64 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Malad City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

