Boardman, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Boardman

Boardman Updates
 9 days ago

BOARDMAN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aSvGUVs00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Partly sunny then slight chance of t-storms during the day; while slight chance of t-storms then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

With Boardman Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

