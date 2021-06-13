4-Day Weather Forecast For Boardman
BOARDMAN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Monday, June 14
Partly sunny then slight chance of t-storms during the day; while slight chance of t-storms then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
