4-Day Weather Forecast For Maricopa

MARICOPA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 92 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 102 °F, low 80 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.