Sonora, TX

Sonora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Sonora News Beat
 9 days ago

SONORA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aSvGSkQ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Sonora News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Sonora, TX
