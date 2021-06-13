Cancel
Crane, TX

Weather Forecast For Crane

Posted by 
Crane Post
 9 days ago

CRANE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvGRrh00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 73 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 100 °F, low 74 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Crane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Crane, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crane, TXPosted by
Crane Post

Crane gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CRANE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Crane area offering savings of $0.03 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chevron at 910 S Gaston St. Regular there was listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Alon at 901 S Gaston St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.