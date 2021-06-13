Cancel
Burney, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Burney

Burney Times
Burney Times
 9 days ago

BURNEY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aSvGQyy00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 42 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Burney, CA
ABOUT

With Burney Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

