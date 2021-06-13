Cancel
Eureka, MT

Eureka Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Eureka News Flash
 9 days ago

EUREKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aSuU9_0aSvGP6F00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Eureka News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

