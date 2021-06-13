Eureka Daily Weather Forecast

EUREKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



