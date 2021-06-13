Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eagle Butte, SD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Eagle Butte

Posted by 
Eagle Butte News Beat
Eagle Butte News Beat
 9 days ago

EAGLE BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f784Q_0aSvGOSk00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eagle Butte News Beat

Eagle Butte News Beat

Eagle Butte, SD
9
Followers
45
Post
440
Views
ABOUT

With Eagle Butte News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eagle Butte, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sd#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related