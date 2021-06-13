4-Day Weather Forecast For Eagle Butte

EAGLE BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 60 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 17 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 30 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 28 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.