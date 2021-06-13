4-Day Weather Forecast For Eagle Butte
EAGLE BUTTE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
