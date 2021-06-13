Daily Weather Forecast For Wyalusing
WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Slight chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.