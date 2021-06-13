Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyalusing, PA

Daily Weather Forecast For Wyalusing

Posted by 
Wyalusing News Watch
Wyalusing News Watch
 9 days ago

WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aSvGNa100

  • Sunday, June 13

    Slight chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wyalusing News Watch

Wyalusing News Watch

Wyalusing, PA
22
Followers
87
Post
630
Views
ABOUT

With Wyalusing News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wyalusing, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related