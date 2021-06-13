Daily Weather Forecast For Wyalusing

WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Slight chance of rain showers then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



